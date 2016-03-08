Mourinho defends Sarri: 'His second season will be much better'
04 March at 17:15Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has defended the current Blues boss Maurizio Sarri, saying that he needs time and his second season at the club will be much better.
Sarri has endured some tough times since he arrived at Chelsea in the summer, having left Napoli before it. The Blues are sixth in the Premier League currently, still in the race for the top along with Manchester United and Arsenal.
Mourinho was recently talking to Bein Sport about Sarri and he defended him, saying that the Italian needs time to get in ideas and philosophy in place.
He said: "Sarri has arrived in England with more than 20 years of experience.
"I think he's ready, the biggest difficulty is imposing his style of play, which was his way to play Napoli. The Premier League is a championship in which sometimes you have to lose a little of your identity to adapt to the gameplay of opponents. In a short time, the second season will be better for him."
Chelsea's next 3 fixtures are relatively easier, as they host Wolves and then travel to Everton and Cardiff.
