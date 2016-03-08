Mourinho doubtful future gives Inter transfer help
27 September at 10:40The future of José Mourinho at Manchester United is in serious doubt. The Special One was eliminated by Derby County in the Carabao Cup sparking anger of Man United fans who are also closely monitoring the relationship of the Special One with Paul Pogba.
The Special One is walking on thin ice and also the relationship with the Red Devils’ board is not as solid as it used to be.
Mourinho wanted to sign a solid center-back in the summer and Inter star Milan Skriniar was one of the players on top of the shortlist of the former Inter manager.
Inter, however, rejected every offer they received for the talented Slovakia International who is now in talks to sign a contract extension with the club.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri feared that the Red Devils could tempt Skriniar with a January offer but the situation of José Mourinho at the Old Trafford has changed the Red Devils’ priorities.
Mourinho is on the brink and contacts between the Premier League giants and the player’s entourage are now not as frequent.
Skriniar is on a €1.7 million-a-year deal at Inter and the player wants € 3 million to sign a new contract. Inter’s offer is slightly lower than that but with the player’s contract expiring in 2022 the Nerazzurri have still plenty of time to reach an agreement.
Fabrizio Romano
