Jose Mourinho has dropped a massive hint about Anthony Martial’s future at Manchester United,

The former Monaco man returned to France to witness the birth of his second child, but has since not rejoined the team on its US Tour.

Speaking at a press conference, Mourinho said something rather revealing when he was asked about Martial’s possible return. The 22-year-old has been linked to both Chelsea and Juventus, among others.

The Frenchman was a hit in his first season at United three years ago, scoring 13 Premier League goals. Though he had nine last season, he has been used as a bit-part player by Jose Mourinho.

Asked whether Martial would link up with United, the Special One said: "Anthony Martial? Is better for [press officer] Karen [Shotbolt] to answer if she wants to answer."

Shotbolt simply said: "We're here to talk about the game."

Asked again about the former Monaco man, the Special eerily added: "I don't know."

The Portuguese Coach recently caused a bit of a stir by saying that none of his five planned summer signings had joined.

The Sun claimed recently that the former Inter and Porto gaffer would only countenance