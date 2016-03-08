Mourinho: 'I want to win the Champions League for the third time'
25 March at 14:15Former Manchester United and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that he wants to win the UEFA Champions League for the third time in his career.
Mourinho, who was sacked by United at the end of December, has won one Champions League title each at Inter Milan and Porto.
He was talking to Canal Plus recently and he said: "I miss training day after day. I don't hide it. I plan to win a fifth championship and a new Champions League with a third club."
He also talked about Zinedine Zidane. He said: "I don't think we can talk about a career for him. But in such a short space of time, he did what nobody did before, winning three consecutive Champions.
He is probably the best person for this club. Now he is starting to make a step in his career, he must build a team, make decisions, buy and sell players, train them and give them a game philosophy."
Mourinho has been linked with a move back to Inter Milan recently, after having rejected a move to Benfica earlier.
Go to comments