José Mourinho praises Juventus for their win against Manchester United, speaking after the match at Old Trafford: “We [Manchester United] are still far from Juventus. They have won 7 league titles in a row, they have played two Champions finals in four years. But they are not satisfied: they had Dybala, Mandzukic, Higuain and they took Ronaldo, they had Rugani, Barzagli, Chiellini and they took Bonucci.I think they are close to it, though”. When he says that they are the only one who won the Treble (better known in Italy as Triplete), he refers to his Inter that conquered it in 2010.Then he explains his reaction to Juventus supporters that insulted him and bring it al back to the normal football’s rivalry: “It’s an obvious response. Obviously, they don’t love me.. That’s fine. With players, Coaches, club and everything,”.