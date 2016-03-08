Mourinho: Juventus want the Treble, but we won it
24 October at 10:40
José Mourinho praises Juventus for their win against Manchester United, speaking after the match at Old Trafford: “We [Manchester United] are still far from Juventus. They have won 7 league titles in a row, they have played two Champions finals in four years. But they are not satisfied: they had Dybala, Mandzukic, Higuain and they took Ronaldo, they had Rugani, Barzagli, Chiellini and they took Bonucci. They can win everything; their goal can be the Treble. For now, it doesn’t belong to them: unfortunately for their supporters, we are the only ones who won it. I think they are close to it, though”. When he says that they are the only one who won the Treble (better known in Italy as Triplete), he refers to his Inter that conquered it in 2010.
Then he explains his reaction to Juventus supporters that insulted him and bring it al back to the normal football’s rivalry: “It’s an obvious response. Obviously, they don’t love me. Obviously, the toughest moment for them was our Treble. That’s fine. With players, Coaches, club and everything, we have total respect, everything is very cordial”.
Emanuele Giulianelli
