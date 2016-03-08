Mourinho makes Pogba decision amid Juve links
01 June at 09:30Juventus are strongly interested in signing Manchester Unied star Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been struggling to live up to expectations at Old Trafford over the last couple of campaigns and the Bianconeri would be open to sign him back in the summer.
Massimiliano Allegri has urged the club’s chief to sign a new centre midfielder and Pogba could be the answer to the Old Lady’s needs.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, however, claims Mourinho doesn’t want to sell Pogba at the moment.
Despite his poor relationship with the Frenchman, Mourinho believes in the quality of Pogba and wants him to be one of the main starters for next season when Matic, Fred and him will all have their spot in the middle of the park at the Old Trafford.
Juve want Pogba but, for the mement, Mourinho is blocking the transfer of the France International who, for now, is unlikely to leave the Old Trafford in the summer.
