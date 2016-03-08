Although he was supposed to be the successor of Santiago Solari at Real Madrid, José Mourinho is not disappointed by the Merengues decision to choose Zinedine Zidane instead: "I think he is the perfect manager for Real Madrid", Mourinho told El Chiringuito. "He did incredible things over the last few years, it's a big opportunity for him to show how strong he is. It's a great project, I hope he does well at Real Madrid. I am not disappointed by Florentino's choice. I've never said that I liked it and I never said that I didn't like it. This situation is perfect for him [Zidane] and perfect for me".
Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United this past December and is now being linked with a return to Inter where fans of the Nerazzurri would welcome him with open arms. Antonio Conte, however, is also seen as a solid candidate to take over at the San Siro next season, provided that Luciano Spalletti and the Serie A giants will part ways.
Mourinho 'not disappointed' by Zidane's Real Madrid return
14 March at 13:25
