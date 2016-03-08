Mourinho on Inter target Eriksen: 'He has three possibilities. In January…'

After the failure to buy Kulusevski, the Cristian Eriksen hypothesis is taking off at Inter. The Tottenham midfielder is a possible zero-parameter hit for the summer (expiring in June and will not renew).



However, according to calciomercato, the Nerazzurri market men could think of giving Conte a gift for January, anticipating the times , also considering the strong competition for the Danish (Manchester United and Real Madrid at the window).



About 20 million euros on the plate that would allow the Spurs to cash in instead of losing it to zero at the end of the season. For ERIKSEN however, the demand for this wage will be equal to 10 million euros. With other clubs looking to match or beat that with ease, Inter will do it tough to keep up.



Josè Mourinho spoke of Inter when talking about Eriksen. The Tottenham coach replied at the press conference in view of the FA Cup match against Middlesbrough to questions about the future of the Danish midfielder:



“ I don't know if he will leave in January. At the moment he can find an agreement with a club for the end of the season, another option is the departure in January. Another possibility is that he remains".



For more news visit our homepage

Anthony Privetera