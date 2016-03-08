Mourinho: 'Real Madrid? Voices in football are harmful'

"Real Madrid? I have not spoken to them, but when the fans sing my name, it makes me proud. However, voices in football are always harmful.

"The club's elimination from Champions League is surprising, considering the results they have had in the previous years. To get three Champions League trophies in a row is something incredible.

"When they win, I am happy for them, and they also know that I am not happy with what happened at the end of my cycle there," he concluded.

Ajax managed to knock out the Bernabeu side, winning 4-1 (!) away from home, after the first leg had ended 2-1 in Real Madrid's favour. Therefore, given their position in the league, Mourinho rumours aren't far-fetched.