Mourinho's Serie A shopping to strengthen Man U defence
09 October at 14:30Manchester United boss José Mourinho wants to sign Alessio Romagnoli and Milan Skriniar to strengthen the Red Devils’ defence, Espn claims.
Romagnoli and Skriniar are among the best defenders in Serie A and Manchester United had already been linked with welcoming their services in the summer.
The Italian defender, however, signed a contract extension with the Rossoneri this past June while Inter did reject several offers for their solid-rock defender who was also linked with City and Barcelona.
Inter are currently in talks to extend the contract of Skriniar but the two parties have yet to reach an agreement.
The Nerazzurri signed Skriniar from Sampdoria for € 27 million in summer 2017 and are not open to sell him for a fee below € 80 million, more or less the same price that Liverpool paid to sign Virgil van Dijk this past January.
Both Skriniar and Romagnoli are contracted with their clubs until 2022.
Go to comments