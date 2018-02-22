Inter: Mourinho can solve Joao Mario problem
17 May at 15:55Inter midfielder Joao Maria joined West Ham United on loan in the January transfer window. His loan contract expired at West Ham and will have to move back to Inter, if the English club do not sign him. The nerazzurri are looking for offers for the unsettled Portugal star.
Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho was asked about whether he would be interested in signing Mario. He told Record that Mario has all the attributes to play in the Premier League next season.
"Why not? After all, West Ham is a great club, a club with great history and that wants to grow. Joao just had to settle down. He is a player who thinks and acts quickly, he has recovered his speed of thought and execution, intensity and aggressiveness. I liked it in every game more,” Mourinho said.
“I would like Joao Mario to stay in England. It would be the best solution for him. After starting a good settling process, it would be a good thing to get it done. A process in which it could establish itself in English football. For this reason, and for his evolution as a player, it would be an excellent solution for him to stay in the Premier League.”
Go to comments