Muriel reveals why he snubbed AC Milan for Fiorentina
07 March at 20:40Fiorentina star striker Luis Muriel spoke with Il Corriere dello Sport and revealed why he opted to join La Viola in the January transfer window, rejecting an offer of AC Milan. "I want to do well for the team and I. Every player has been helping me so much. I feel at home and it's helped me to do my best".
AC MILAN SNUB - "Both Fiorentina and AC Milan offered me what I wanted: regular game time and trust. But I had spoken with Fiorentina before and I wanted to keep my word. I don't want to seem a difficult person, principles are very important for me. That's what my parents taught me. My objective is to stay here and do my best to achieve the confirmation".
RIVALS - "Chiellini is probably the toughest defender, then Skriniar and Romagnoli. I think Piatek and Milik are the best center-forwards in Italy and it's impossible not to mention Ronaldo. Immobile is very strong inside the area and Correa gives no reference points".
Muriel did also speak about his team-mate Chiesa who, he believes, has a price tag close to € 100 million.
