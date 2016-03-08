Musacchio: 'I fear no one, not even Inter Milan'
15 March at 15:55AC Milan defender Mateo Musacchio has issued a rallying cry to his teammates, saying that he isn't afraid to lock horns with Inter on Sunday.
The upcoming Milan derby could prove to be a crucial one for both sides, as it could decide as to who finishes third and who finishes fourth in the Serie A. A loss for Inter could mean that they fall further behind the rossoneri.
Days before the game, Musacchio was talking to Sky Italia about the clash and he said that he is not scared to face Inter on Sunday.
The Argentine said: "It is a special week and we are working well, we had a long week to prepare for this match. The derby is a different game from all the others.
"Do you play for the position in the standings? Do you win more for the sake of it or for the standings? Both. We know we have to win. What do I fear about Inter? I fear no one.
"We arrive in different situations, but in a game like the derby it does not matter how you win. If a while ago I would have imagined Milan third? We have worked hard for this, we found balance in defense: conceding a few goals is very important and we want to continue like this."
