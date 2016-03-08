N'Zonzi arrives for Roma medical
14 August at 13:35Sevilla midfielder has arrived in Roma ahead of his proposed move to the giallorossi and will now undergo a medical at the club.
We previously reported that Roma had agreed a deal with Sevilla to sign N'Zonzi and had agreed to trigger the Frenchman's release clause by offering 30 million euros plus bonuses of 5 million euros.
N'Zonzi arrived in Roma from Sevilla at about 13:30 this afternoon after he took a flight from Seville at about 11:00 am this morning. He will now undergo a medical at the club ahead of completing a switch to the Stadio Olimpico this summer.
N'Zonzi will pen a four-year deal at the club.
