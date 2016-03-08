Nainggolan convincing compatriot to join Inter
21 June at 09:35Would-be Inter Milan new signing Radja Nainggolan is reportedly convincing Mousa Dembele to join him at the nerazzurri.
It is believed that Inter's deal for Roma's Nainggolan is close to completion and the Belgian is expected to be an Inter player this summer. He was not selected by Roberto Martinez for the National Side for the ongoing FIFA World Cup and Roma have been trying to sell him this summer.
Gazzetta dello Sport understand that Nainggolan is trying to convince Dembele to join him at Inter, with the Tottenham star interested in a move to China too.
Inter have offered the player a contract which will allow him to later move to China after his contract at the San Siro ends.
