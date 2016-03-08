Inter are getting closer and closer to Nainggolan, as the Belgian is destined to strengthen the Nerazzurri's midfield.

In fact, Spalletti has asked for this transfer since last year, according to Calciomercato.com's sources . This hasn't come as a surprise, as Spalletti is the manager that perhaps has been able to get the most out of Nainggolan, managing him at Roma during 2016-17.

Meanwhile, Roma have done really well so far in the transfer market, already securing the likes of Marcano, Cristante, Coric and Kluivert. It's clear that Monchi is following g a certain pattern, bringing in youth to the team in order to really compete in the coming days.

Therefore, Nainggolan's departure isn't strange if you think about it. The 30-year-old isn't getting younger and Roma will most likely want to cash in on the midfielder before it's too late, while spending those resources on young future stars.