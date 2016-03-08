Nainggolan: Here to work, the rest is bulls**t
23 August at 12:30Radja Nainggolan is back to business as usual at Inter, despite being papped in a club in Bergamo on Friday with his wife and controversial ex-paparazzo Fabrizio Corona.
The result? Luciano Spalletti and the rest of the team have welcomed the Ninja back in open arms. The club situation wasn’t serious because the Belgian international was still injured and couldn’t be selected for Sassuolo.
Yesterday, Nainggolan returned to training despite his muscular problems, dismissing what happened by saying that he was “working to be ready, the rest is all bulls**t”.
The 29-year-old didn’t go crazy, doing individual work in the morning and following a personalized regime in the afternoon, though he also trained with his team-mates in between.
The situation is complicated for Torino: Nainggolan should be on the bench, and may come on during the game, but the Ninja’s arrival may complicate things for Lautaro Martinez, who may be sacrificed at some stage.
Go to comments