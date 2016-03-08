Nainggolan: 'Juve wanted to sign me five years in a row. Disappointed with Roma'
17 October at 09:30In a lengthy interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan spoke about the upcoming derby against Milan, his summer departure from Roma as well as Serie A champions Juventus.
"The derby? I live this eve in a serene way. It is my honour to prepare for all matches in the same way, but I am curious to play my first Milan derby, I like challenges," he said.
"The six wins in a row have given us self-belief. Inter is worth a lot, but it still has to improve. In what? In suffering less to win. Suffering is beautiful, victories like the one with SPAL are heavy, but sometimes you need to make a bigger success.
"Inter better than Milan? We have many great players. But I saw Milan in the last few games and I got the idea of a strong team that will make us sweat. Higuain vs. Icardi? Pipita moves more on the field, but I would keep Mauro, one who gets half a ball in the box and scores, he lives for that.
"The Premier League? I had the chance to go there at 28-29 years. But I would have to change my culture. I always made my choices based on the quality of life.
"Roma? It is over, not because of my fault, at least not entirely. I was disappointed by some behaviour that I cannot accept as a man. I was wrong, for sure, for example with the New Year's video, but they did things without telling me anything. I felt treated as an unimportant player, they did things behind my back.
"Juve? They are strong. But the league is long and so far there have been few direct clashes. The pressure should be on them, they need to know that we are ready to take advantage of their missteps.
"My dislike towards them? I have suffered so much that after a while I cannot do it anymore. Juventus fans say that it is because their team never wanted me? But they wanted to sign me five years in a row! But I always said no and maybe that's why they still have it with me," Nainggolan concluded.
