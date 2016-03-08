Nainggolan reveals why he is returning to Cagliari

03 August at 16:15
Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan has revealed why he has taken the decision to join Cagliari on an initial loan deal for Inter.

The Belgian was told that there was no place for him in Inter's plans and he was up for sale, despite having arrived last summer from Roma. Antonio Conte also made it clear that he is not seen as part of the project.

In an interview that Nainggolan gave after having arrived in Cagliari for a medical, he said: "Returning here has always been in my thoughts, I had in mind the return and I only anticipated the times. It was not difficult to choose, I also had other options but I had extra-football concerns.

"I thank the president, he convinced me after the first call. He made me some promises and kept them, it was easy."

Nainggolan's wife has been diagnosed with cancer and it is believed that she is undergoing treatment for the ailment in Sardinia itself. That is believed to be one reason why Nainggolan is returning to Cagliari.

His deal has turned out to be a failure for Inter, who also gave away Nicolo Zaniolo to Roma plus cash in the deal. The young Italian has become one of the best young players now.

