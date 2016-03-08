"We have to be good at staying calm when on the ball and look for passes that will hurt them. Playing the Champions League is every boy's dream who wants to be a footballer, to hear the hymn of the competitions gives you the chills.

"We got a good win against Tottenham and with this match, we have a chance to give continuity to the result. We will play to win, but in the Champions League it's difficult. The games have to be played before anything can be said," Nainggolan concluded.

After their poor start to the season, Inter have certainly picked themselves up. The win against Tottenham the other week acted as a turning point, and a win today would put them on six points after two games in the group.