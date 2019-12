Naples: ADL eager to remove Ancelotti, evaluating cost of the operation

Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis has decided to sake manager Carlo Ancelotti after series of unimpressive performances in the recent past.However, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com , the 70-year-old is currently evaluating how much it will cost to remove the former Chelsea manager from the role.As things stand, Ancelotti currently earns €4 million per season whereas his staff earns €1 million per season collectively.The report stated that to save money, De Laurentiis might opt to stay with Ancelotti till the summer where he can remove the manager by just paying a compensation of €500,000.