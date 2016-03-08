Naples: ADL eager to remove Ancelotti, evaluating cost of the operation
09 December at 13:35Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis has decided to sake manager Carlo Ancelotti after series of unimpressive performances in the recent past.
However, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, the 70-year-old is currently evaluating how much it will cost to remove the former Chelsea manager from the role.
As things stand, Ancelotti currently earns €4 million per season whereas his staff earns €1 million per season collectively.
The report stated that to save money, De Laurentiis might opt to stay with Ancelotti till the summer where he can remove the manager by just paying a compensation of €500,000.
