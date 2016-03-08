Naples, De Laurentiis freezes salaries of players
23 November at 13:15Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis has reportedly decided to freeze the salary of the players following the dressing room revolt, as per La Repubblica cited by Calciomercato.com.
Things in the Naples-based club are far from normal after the players’ recent revolt against De Laurentiis following his orders to not let the players go home after series of under-par performances.
As per the latest development, temperature remains high at the Stadio San Paolo despite manager Carlo Ancelotti’s attempts to mediate during the international break and De Laurentiis has now decided to freeze salaries of the players.
The report further stated that De Laurentiis is also looking to reduce salaries of the players up to 25 per cent from next month.
The move is likely to increase the rift between the players and higher management at the club and it is interesting to see whether it will effect Gli Azzurri’s on-field performances in the coming days.
