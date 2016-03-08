Naples, no decrease in valuation of Koulibaly despite crisis
02 December at 14:00Italian Serie A giants Napoli have once again reiterated that star defender Kalidou Koulibaly will not be allowed to leave the club for cheap in the next summer.
There were reports in the recent past that after the dressing room revolt against club president Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Naples-based outfit were ready to let the star defender leave the club for as low as €70 million as he was named as one of the leading character who started the revolt.
But as per the latest development, De Laurentiis—who is still not happy with the proceeding which took place few week ago—is fully aware with the interest in the 28-year-old from number of top European clubs and is not willing to lower his demand of more than €100 million for the Senegal international.
Koulibaly has been at Napoli since the summer of 2014 when he moved from Belgian club Genk for a reported transfer fee of €7.75 million.
