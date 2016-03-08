Napoli, ADL wants to sign Inter target Kulusevski
24 December at 14:30Italian Serie A giants Napoli’s President Aurelio De Laurentiis is eager to sign league rivals Atalanta’s young midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, as per Repubblica cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Inter Milan in the recent past.
On the other hand, Napoli are in a rebuilding phase after the arrival of new manager Gennaro Gattuso on December 12 earlier this month.
As per the latest report, the Naples-based outfit’s president De Laurentiis is a big fan of Kulusevski and are ready to offer his parent club €25 million in order to sign the player in the mid-season transfer window.
The Sweden international is currently on a season-long loan at Parma where he has been in impressive form to say the least after managing to score four goals along with providing seven assists in just 19 appearances in all competitions.
