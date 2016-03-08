Napoli, agents of Pépé at Dimaro: negotiations ongoing
25 July at 17:00
Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to give Carlo Ancelotti an important gift ahead of the upcoming season. Despite rumours circulating this the morning about an alleged blitz by Jorge Mendes at Dimaro for James Rodriguez, a helicopter has recently landed at Dimaro.
Onboard there were the agents of Nicolas Pepé, the Lille winger who has become one of Napoli's primary targets. The agents were present to start the negotiations between the parties: the initial request from Lille is about €75m.
The player, on the other hand, wants to earn €5m per year while a one-off fee of €5m would be paid to his agents in commission. The negotiations have started, and it remains to be seen how much the Partenopei can offer.
Carlo Ancelotti has spoken well of the player and would like to have him on board ahead of the new season. However, the road is still long and negotiations have only just begun.
Onboard there were the agents of Nicolas Pepé, the Lille winger who has become one of Napoli's primary targets. The agents were present to start the negotiations between the parties: the initial request from Lille is about €75m.
The player, on the other hand, wants to earn €5m per year while a one-off fee of €5m would be paid to his agents in commission. The negotiations have started, and it remains to be seen how much the Partenopei can offer.
Carlo Ancelotti has spoken well of the player and would like to have him on board ahead of the new season. However, the road is still long and negotiations have only just begun.
Go to comments