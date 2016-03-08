Napoli, agreement reached with PSV for Lozano: Friday decisive

Lozano, according to calciomercato.com's sources , will sign a five-year contract worth about €4.5m per year, thus becoming the third-highest earner in the squad after Insigne and Koulibaly.



The transfer will cost Napoli €42m, although the payment will be decided into instalments. This is why president De Laurentiis gave the go-ahead to the deal. Friday could be the decisive day for the transfer. The parties spoke for hours, which has brought them even closer in the negotiations. In fact, practically all the string relating to the image rights have been solved.

​Napoli are closing in on the signing of Hirving Lozano; a player that they have followed for a long time. Now, only small details remain to complete the deal.Sunday evening, as told by calciomercato.com, Mino Raiola landed in Naples, heading straight to the hotel where he met with the Napoli management.