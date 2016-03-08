Napoli, Algeria coach Belmadi: 'I left Ghoulam out for the good of the team...'
08 October at 23:45Alegria coach Djamel Belmadi spoke to Italian media outlet Si Gonfia la Rete via Calciomercato.com today to discuss the exclusion of 28-year-old Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam.
"I stretched out my hand several times to Ghoulam, but I had no positive answers. I don't have any personal problems with Faouzi, but I made this choice for the good of the team. Are you sure that the excluded players wanted to be part of our group?”
Ghoulam wasn’t a part of the Algeria squad that won the African Cup of Nations earlier this year, with the coach suggesting that the player’s absence was his own decision.
The Napoli defender made two appearances for the France Under 21 squad in 2012 before switching his allegiance to Algeria the following year.
Apollo Heyes
