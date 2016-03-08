Napoli, Ancelotti has decided: training retreat starts tomorrow

Of course, this didn't go down well with the management, as well as the fans. In fact, ever since the incident, there has been great turmoil at the club and rumours have even suggested that Ancelotti might get sacked because of the situation.

However, according to Sky Italia ( via Calciomercato.com ), Ancelotti has decided that the training retreat will continue from tomorrow. The players will train in the afternoon and then stay at the training ground until Saturday, when they will face Genoa in the 12th round of Serie A.

Per the report, the club gave Ancelotti the opportunity to decide about the training retreat. The manager decided to uphold the club's original decision, and it remains to be seen how the players will respond this time.

After the chaos in the last few days, Napoli will return to their training retreat. After the Salzburg game, the player took it upon themselves to rebel against the club, refusing to head back to the training ground for the retreat.