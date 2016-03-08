Napoli, Ancelotti to change starting eleven for Lecce game
19 September at 13:00There will be a change to the starting eleven in Napoli’s upcoming game against Lecce, according to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, with Milik expected to make his return.
In Sunday’s game, coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to start both Kevin Malcuit and Faouzi Ghoulam in defence, starting Polish midfielder Piotr Zieliński over star midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who Ancelotti wants to rest a little. Finally, a return for Arkadiusz Milik, currently out injured, who is likely to start over Dries Mertens, record signing Hirving Lozano and Fernando Llorente.
25-year-old Polish forward Milik suffered a groin injury in Napoli’s pre-season preparations, forcing him to miss the opening of the season, although Ancelotti expects the player to be fit in time for Sunday’s game.
Last season, one without injury for Milik, he scored 20 goals and provided 4 assists in 47 games for the Partenopei and both the player and the club will hope he can repeat those numbers again this season.
Apollo Heyes
