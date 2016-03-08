Napoli and Tottenham target offered to Man Utd in Pogba deal
07 August at 16:15La Liga giants Barcelona have offered Manchester United 50 million euros plus Yerry Mina and Napoli and Tottenham target Andre Gomes, but the Red Devils have pegged the offer back.
Gomes' time at Barcelona has in no way been pleasant ever since he arrived from Valencia for a fee amounting upto 55 million euros. Since then, the Portuguese midfielder has failed to impress and has not become a regular at the club.
Sky Italia state that Barcelona have offered both Gomes and Yerry Mina plus 50 million euros to Man United in an attempt to sign Paul Pogba. But United have rejected the offer as they consider Pogba untouchable this summer.
Gomes' stalling career is likely to get a boost on a Barcelona exit and he has drawn links with the likes of Tottenham and Napoli this summer. United consider Pogba a very important part of their side and will not sell him at any cost.
