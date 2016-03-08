Napoli, another contract renewal expected over the new few days
19 December at 15:20Napoli, in their efforts to look ahead to the future, are working on another contract renewal alongside their work with Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski. A report from Italian radio station Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli via Calciomercato.com today has detailed how the club are working to renew the contract of Arkadiusz Milik.
The report highlights how the Partenopei are ready to continue their relationship with the 25-year-old Polish striker, who has impressed when fully fit. Despite his noted injury troubles, the player’s decisiveness in front of goal cannot be understated and therefore Napoli want to extend his current contract in order to secure his future at the club.
Currently due to expire in 2021, the club expect the deal to be finalised over the next few days, the report adds. So far this season Milik has scored nine goals in ten appearances across all competitions for Napoli, despite missing eight games already this season through injury.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments