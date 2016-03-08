Napoli-based newspaper blasts referee Banti

Yesterday evening in Serie A, champions Juventus prevailed 3-1 over Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli in a thrilling fixture. However, there was some controversy surrounding the match and some Napoli-based media outlets did not take the loss well.



Il Mattino, Naples' daily newspaper, did not hesitate to use some harsh words on the address of the match referee Luca Banti. They gave him a rating of 4.5 with this comment:



"We do not know why he did not show a yellow card on Chiellini's handball. A distraction, so to say. The only. Because after that he did not hesitate to punish the fouls of Napoli players with yellow cards, even with an excess of severity. On the second yellow card for Mario Rui it is as precise as ever. Not good. Also because it gave a certain serenity for the hosts, even in the most decisive interventions and that is not little."



After this loss, Napoli still sits second in the Serie A table, but the gap between them and Juventus has increased to 6 points. The Bianconeri continue their winning streak and seem to be more motivated than ever to bring home another domestic title.