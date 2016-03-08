Napoli, Callejon will leave in the summer: the details
27 February at 15:20Spanish winger Jose Callejon will not be renewing his contract with Napoli and will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 33-year-old Spaniard’s performance against Barcelona on Tuesday perfectly highlighted the players’ incredibly poor form in front of goal. Despite being the 11st best goal scorer ever in Napoli history, after scoring 80 goals across all competitions, Callejon has only scored five goals in the last two seasons, despite playing 79 games in that time. Coach Gennaro Gattuso still considers the player indispensable, but a renewal isn’t likely.
Callejon’s presence has relegated Mexican forward Hirving Lozano to the bench, the report continues, only months after costing the club €42 million. The Spaniard’s entourage haven’t spoke to the team since December, with the club’s acquisition of Inter forward Matteo Politano further suggesting that Callejon won’t be in Naples by next season.
Apollo Heyes
