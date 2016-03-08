Napoli captain Marek Hamsik hints at summer stay
16 July at 11:15Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has hinted at a stay at the Stadio San Paolo and has been full of praise for new partenopei boss Carlo Ancelotti.
Hamsik was recently speaking to Corriere dello Sport in a lengthy interview and he confirmed that he can opt to stay at Napoli this summer. He said: "Napoli has taken the most successful coach currently. A man of absolute quality and almost unique international knowledge, but I have liked the way Inter and Roma for about a month."
"He(Ancelotti) intrigues me a lot. It's a new existence, I'm falling for it with interest and optimism."
Hamsik has previously mentioned that he is looking to leave Napoli this summer and rumors have linked him with a move to China, but it now seems the Slovakian could end up staying at the club.
