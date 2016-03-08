Napoli, Cassano: 'The players are sucking on the pitch, Ancelotti needs to be changed'
09 December at 16:45Former Roma striker Antonio Cassano discussed the difficult situation at Napoli on Italian talk show Tiki Taka via Calciomercato.com last night.
"This Napoli is on a road with no return. Ancelotti needs to be changed. The players are sucking on the pitch, they are showing some really obscene things. When a team doesn't win and goes wrong, the responsibility lies with the coach. Ancelotti is having difficulties in the management. The system with which Napoli are deployed is not ideal for the characteristics of the players on the pitch. Ancelotti is good at managing champions, while for a squad like Napoli you need Prandelli or Gattuso.”
Napoli are currently 7th in the league after 15 games, sitting seven points behind 6th place Atalanta. The Partenopei came into this season as one of the club’s expected to challenge Juventus and Inter for the league title, but Ancelotti has struggled to string together consistent results with the club, seeing them win only five league games so far all season.
Apollo Heyes
