Napoli, contact for Deulofeu: Watford set their price

20 June at 21:00
​​Napoli have set their sights on Gerard Deulofeu: a profile appreciated by manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has asked for reinforcement in the attacking department. Contacts between Napoli's sporting director and the agent have intensified after the initial meeting a few days ago.

However, there is a problem. Watford are asking for €30m in order to sell the Spaniard, which Napoli deems too high. In fact, the Partenopei are looking to get a discount, though the negotiations will hardly go ahead under these conditions.

Therefore, Deulofeu's agents are working with the English club to lower their demands. The player wants a return to Serie A after having done so well for Milan a few seasons back.

Of course, Rodriguez remains Napoli's priority, but the Partenopei are also looking to keep contacts alive for Deulofeu, who scored 12 goals while assisting an additional 5 last season in the Premier League.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.