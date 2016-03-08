Napoli, contact for Deulofeu: Watford set their price
20 June at 21:00Napoli have set their sights on Gerard Deulofeu: a profile appreciated by manager Carlo Ancelotti, who has asked for reinforcement in the attacking department. Contacts between Napoli's sporting director and the agent have intensified after the initial meeting a few days ago.
However, there is a problem. Watford are asking for €30m in order to sell the Spaniard, which Napoli deems too high. In fact, the Partenopei are looking to get a discount, though the negotiations will hardly go ahead under these conditions.
Therefore, Deulofeu's agents are working with the English club to lower their demands. The player wants a return to Serie A after having done so well for Milan a few seasons back.
Of course, Rodriguez remains Napoli's priority, but the Partenopei are also looking to keep contacts alive for Deulofeu, who scored 12 goals while assisting an additional 5 last season in the Premier League.
Go to comments