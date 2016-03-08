Napoli could make offer to sign AC Milan target
11 July at 18:10Serie A giants Napoli could reportedly have a go at signing Chelsea star and AC Milan target Alvaro Morata this summer.
Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid last summer for a fee of 60 million euros. The Spaniard failed to impose himself in the first team and could score only 11 times in the Premier League.
RaiSport state that Napoli could explore the possibility of signing Morata this summer and Carlo Ancelotti would like the prospect of signing his former Real Madrid player.
An operation for Morata though, would require Napoli to offload one of Dries Mertens or Arek Milik, with AC Milan also interested in the Spaniard.
