Napoli could move for Juventus target this summer
08 July at 11:15Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Juventus target and PSV Eindhoven right-back Santiago Arias.
The Colombian full-back played for the national side in the ongoing FIFA World Cup and featured in every single game for the nation before they were knocked out by England in the Round of 16 of the competition on penalties.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Carlo Ancelotti really likes Arias, who is a Juventus target too, and feels that could be a cheap option to use at right-back.
Elseid Hysaj has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer and Arias could be the perfect alternative to him, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2019.
PSV value him at about 10 to 15 million euros and that will make Napoli's operation for him easier.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
