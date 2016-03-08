Napoli, De Laurentiis: 'Maradona was a handicap for Napoli and I'll explain why...'
21 January at 18:20Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis suggested that club legend Diego Armando Maradona was a "handicap for Napoli" during a documentary made by Red Bull (via Calciomercato.com).
The Italian businessman, who has owned the club since 2004, discussed Maradona and the difficulties of winning the league title from the capital of Campania during the Red Bull production.
“He was a handicap for Napoli, and I'll explain why. The problem of Naples, which is a wonderful city and I think unique in the world for so many reasons, is that they had the big problem of never having won in the past. They have only won twice, two league titles, but why?”
De Laurentiis then further explained why the former Argentina talisman was a handicap.
“Because they had the great, greatest handicap, because I consider it a handicap, to have had the greatest player ever in the world, Maradona. And that instead of having been a plus, it was a minus, because when you had the most beautiful woman in the world who then divorces you, who can satisfy you? What more can you find around you? After you had Maradona...”
Finally, De Laurentiis discussed life in Naples after Maradona.
“We have worked very well, because after Maradona here in Naples we have produced very important players: from Lavezzi to Cavani to Higuain and now we have many others, like Mertens and Insigne.”
Maradona made 259 appearances for Napoli during his seven years in the capital of Campania. In that time, he scored 115 goals and provided 27 assists, helping the club to their first and second Scudetti, as well as a Coppa Italia trophy, Supercoppa Italiana and the UEFA Cup.
The player’s time in Naples was surrounded by controversy, with the scandal regarding his illegitimate son, cocaine usage and alleged friendship with the Camorra.
