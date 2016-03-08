Napoli, De Laurentiis spent yesterday protesting to head of FIGC
01 November at 12:00Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis spent the majority of yesterday making a variety of angry phone calls, according to a report in today’s paper edition of the Naples based newspaper Il Mattino via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how De Laurentiis was so unhappy about Napoli’s 2-2 draw against Atalanta on Wednesday and the referring in the game that he was keen to protest. He chose not to talk to Marcello Nicchi or Nicola Rizzoli, but still spent the day protesting over the phone in order to protect his club and complain about the suspension of coach Carlo Ancelotti.
The longest phone call, the report adds, was to the president of the Italian football federation Gabriele Gravina. He was livid on the phone about the game and also appealed to Gravina to fix referring in Italy.
The Partenopei’s 2-2 draw against Atalanta saw them drop to 6th in the league table.
Apollo Heyes
