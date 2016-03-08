Napoli, De Laurentiis to offer a new contract to Mertens: the details
31 January at 16:32Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is preparing to offer Belgian striker Dries Mertens a new contract, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how both Chelsea and Barcelona attempted to sign the 32-year-old forward, whose current contract expires with the Partenopei at the end of this season. Both Mertens and De Laurentiis preferred to reject the offers and instead work towards a common goal.
The current goal, the report continues, is for the player to sign a new contract with the club. De Laurentiis will offer Mertens a new two-year deal worth €5 million net per season. The figure may not convince the player still, as from tomorrow he could begin negotiations with Inter that would see him join the club on a free transfer in the summer, and therefore it could rise even higher.
De Laurentiis is keen to make Mertens forget the misunderstandings of the last few months, the report highlights. The Italian film producer is keen to keep a player who has the love of the Neapolitan people and has a lot of experience in both the league and Europe.
Apollo Heyes
