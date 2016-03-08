Napoli, De Laurentiis urges fans to ‘spend more money’
22 July at 11:15Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has spoken to fans in Dimaro and his words have made Azzurri fans talk. The President of the Partenopei has been criticized for not investing enough money to build the team and that’s how he reacted: “You fans have to spend more money to let us buy players. We are doing our part”, De Laurentiis said.
“Dreams mean you are not living. I should sell the club to any Chinese entrepreneur but I will remain in control of the club until I’ll be living in this city. I am not going to sell Napoli after a scudetto, I hope we will win more than one.”
“Season tickets should cost 10 times more than a normal ticket because you buy your seat for the entire season. When my stadium will be ready there will be no more problems. Times have changed, the stadium must be full every day.”
