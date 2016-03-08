Napoli, deal closed for Elmas: medical tomorrow
22 July at 17:40Napoli are ready to welcome their third purchase of the summer: Fenerbahces's midfielder Eljif Elmas. According to Sky Italia, the Partenopei have defined the final details of the operation.
Tomorrow, the Macedonian International will be in Italy to undergo his medical tests for Napoli. Should all go well, then he will sign his contract with the club and join the rest of the group. The cost of the operation is reportedly around €15m.
George Gardi, an agent of the Macedonian, spoke about the negotiations with Gianluca Di Marzio: "This is a historic operation in Turkey. It was an exhausting negotiation phase, because the player was courted by the big clubs in Europe. The presence of Ancelotti is fundamental," he stated.
After Manolas and Di Lorenzo, therefore, Napoli are about to complete their third signing of the summer. Elmas scored four goals for Fenerbahce last season.
