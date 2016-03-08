Napoli dealt blow as Roma reject first Manolas offer: AC Milan and Juve...
17 June at 10:30Kostas Manolas-Napoli: the player has already endorsed the move, but the road is still uphill. In fact, Roma aren't looking to give any discounts, once again referring to the €36m release clause to the clubs interested.
As highlighted in today's edition of Gazzetta Dello Sport, Napoli's first offer was rejected straight away by the Giallorossi. The Partenopei had offered Dries Mertens in exchange, but the Rome side need to make cash and thus the release clause is the only option.
Now, the ball is once again in Napoli's court. The agreement is already there with Manolas (a four-year contract worth €3.5m per season) and with Ancelotti, his spot is guaranteed in the starting eleven.
However, Napoli don't have the time on their side. The likes of Juventus and Milan are keeping a close eye on the situation and could decide to make an attempt soon. Therefore, they will need to satisfy Roma's requests.
Go to comments