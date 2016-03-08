Napoli eye Arsenal’s Torreira in January
16 December at 09:20Italian Serie A giants Napoli are eyeing a move for English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s midfielder Lucas Torreira in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Naples-based club have been in the market to sign a player who can bolster their midfield for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, the club’s hierarchy have identified Torreira as a perfect fit and are looking to make a move for him in the January transfer window.
The report further stated that Napoli are willing to offer Arsenal €3 million for an 18-month loan for the Uruguay international with an option to make the deal permanent by paying another €27 million.
Torreira has plenty of experience of playing in the Serie A where he has already represented the likes of Sampdoria and Pescara in the past.
The 23-year-old has been at the Gunners since the summer of 2018 and till now has represented his current club in 71 matches in all competitions, scoring four goals along with providing five assists.
