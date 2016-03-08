Napoli, friction between Ancelotti and De Laurentiis: the reason
27 May at 21:00After last week's meeting between Ancelotti and De Laurentiis, it seems that the results were not all positive. In fact, the two are not on the same page when it comes to the transfer market strategy, something they will be looking to solve shortly.
Between Thursday and Friday, the two will meet again to solve the dispute and move forward on the same page: the reason for the dispute is related to the timing between signings and departures. To be more precise, Ancelotti wants to secure the signings as soon as possible, especially the full-back situation.
In other words, the manager is afraid of missing out on transfer targets that they have already agreed on personal terms with. In addition to this, it should be pointed out that Ancelotti's position is absolutely not at risk, nor does the Italian intend to leave the club. Instead, this market will work as an understanding of how long the two parties can go together next season.
