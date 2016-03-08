Napoli, Gattuso: 'It was easy to say yes, we must recover points'

The former AC Milan manager had his first training session with the team in the afternoon, wasting no time at his new club. Of course, it makes a lot of sense since Napoli will be back in action on Saturday in the 16th round of Serie A.

At 6 pm, he met the media for the first time as the Napoli manager, during the press conference that took place at the training session. He had a lot of things to say, just like he was asked about many things, but down below are the most interesting quotes from his presser ( via Calciomercato.com ).

"I said yes to Naples because it's easy. In the last ten years, they have been a protagonist in Italy and in Europe. At the level of players and quality, I like them a lot, they are functional players for the kind of football I want to do.

"Ancelotti? In times of difficulty, I always called him. Don't compare me with him. Ancelotti has won everything. I'm young, I'm 41 years old, I have to show so much.

"This team can't stay outside of Europe, they are going through a bad moment, but the goal is to recover points. Head down and work. We have to control the game.

"Ibrahimovic?"I'm only talking about the players I have available, it's too easy to talk about Ibrahimovic, Ronaldo or Ronaldinho, even if the latter doesn't play anymore (laughs).

"Insigne? I bet on everyone. I must be able to pass on his confidence. He is the captain, he was born in this city and he is the symbol. Same goes for the others, I have to recover everyone," he stated.

