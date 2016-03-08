Napoli, Gattuso's response could come as early as tomorrow night
09 December at 18:30Napoli are seemingly preparing to dismiss coach Carlo Ancelotti and replace him with former Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sportitalia via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how president Aurelio De Laurentiis and the club’s sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli have been working hard to convince Gattuso to join the Partenopei and replace his former coach, Ancelotti. Gattuso himself has been evaluating his options, and his response will depend on the outcome of Napoli’s Champions League clash against Genk tomorrow as well as their next league game against Parma.
The agreement is reported to be an 18-month contract, 6 months for the remaining games of this season and then the full season next year. Following on from the contacts between De Laurentiis and Jorge Mendes, Gattuso’s agent, the decision could arrive as early as tomorrow evening, after the completion of the Partenopei’s Champions League game against Genk.
Apollo Heyes
