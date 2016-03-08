Napoli, Gattuso: Tough week with no Koulibaly or Mertens for Inter

Gennaro Gattuso has a complicated return to 2020 against Antonio Conte's Serie A leaders, and must absolutely hit his first home victory after the bad knock against Parma (via calciomercato).



The victory in the recovery minutes at Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo wont be considered good enough, and another slip against Inter could spell a disastrous start at the Napoli helm for the former Milan boss.



Napoli can no longer make mistakes, if it wants to believe in qualification for the next Champions League which seems distant at the moment with eleven points to make up.



Gattuso knows he will have to win without Kalidou Koulibaly, who is still working separately after the muscle injury he suffered against Parma and unless he is miraculously recovered, he will not be able to be on the field against Inter.



The same goes for Maksimovic , who is still going through therapies individually. In short, in all probability it will be up to Manolas and Luperto , who will face the most decisive pair of strikers of the championship, Lukaku-Lautaro Martinez.



Dries Mertens and Fabian Ruiz also face the challenge against the Nerazzurri. Strong rehab and work is being done in the gym in order to get the fitness levels back up of these two crucial players.

For more news visit our homepage

Anthony Privetera