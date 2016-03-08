Napoli have decided the future of Gattuso and plan for next season: the details
07 April at 12:30Napoli have decided to place their trust in coach Gennaro Gattuso and will offer him a new contract, according to a report from Fabrizio Romano on Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how club president Aurelio De Laurentiis is convinced that he has chosen the right coach, following on from the dismissal of previous coach Carlo Ancelotti. De Laurentiis has been impressed by Gattuso in many ways, from his daily work focusing on tactics to a perfect harmony between club and coach regarding the transfer market. Before the Coronavirus emergency caused Italy to go into a lockdown, De Laurentiis met with the club’s sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, and reiterated his trust in the former AC Milan coach.
Gattuso sees Napoli as an important project, the report continues, and wants to push the club to new heights. The two parties will meet after the ongoing health emergency to negotiate a new contract, but both Gattuso and the club are confident that the partnership will continue.
Apollo Heyes
